This “Doctor Strange 2” Merchandise is a Hit With Fans

WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The dust hasn’t yet settled in the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but fans still have a sickening and gruesome death on their minds.

The Wanda Maximoff assault on the Illuminati headquarters resulted in some of Multiverse of Madness’s most Sam Raimi-esque moments. The removal of Black Bolt’s mouth, Captain Carter’s evisceration with her own shield, the dropping of a statue on Captain Marvel, and going into Professor X’s brain and breaking it apart are all beautifully gruesome.

But the death of Mr. Fantastic, played by John Krasinski, has become one of the internet’s most popular memes, and now ridiculous fan goods. /u/psybermonkey15 has created a unique stringy Reed Richards for Redditors to enjoy.

The terrible conclusion to the Earth-838 Illuminati is one of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most shocking moments, and it’ll undoubtedly remain vivid in fans’ minds. The basic yet efficient Reed Richards action figure is a beautiful example of minimalism.

Krasinski’s Reed Richards was one of the most shocking surprises in Doctor Strange 2, and although his 838 variant is presently deceased, he will undoubtedly return for the Fantastic Four film. The reboot has had problems recently, with original director Jon Watts departing after four films.

Those dedicated to the Fantastic Four franchise can keep watching Krasinski’s death again and again. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now showing in theaters.