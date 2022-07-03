This “Black Adam” Rumor Might Just Confirm DC’s General Lack of Enthusiasm for Henry Cavill’s Superman

Fans will never give up hope of seeing Henry Cavill return as the DCEU’s canonical Superman again until either the actor formally walks away from the role or he is physically forced out and the part is recast.

While you can appreciate the passion and optimism, the facts paint a grim picture. The actor was first revealed to the public as Kal-El’s latest version in January 2011, but The Witcher star has appeared only three times wearing the costume over the last 11 1/2 years (four if you count Zack Snyder’s Justice League as a separate entity.

Since donning the Big Blue Boy Scout uniform in the summer of 2017, Superman has appeared twice in the DCEU, but a faceless body double was utilized in both Shazam! and Peacemaker. A current rumor to have been going around claims that Black Adam will be the next film to feature Clark Kent’s alter ego without using Cavill, which has led to an interestingly unwanted potential distinction.

The faceless Superman body double is one credit away from being in more DC movies than Henry Cavill 🥲 https://t.co/8aIbvkj7d0 — CineStealth 🔍 Film Leaks (@cinestealth) July 2, 2022

Although Black Adam may take a body double approach, it will be Superman’s sixth appearance in the DCEU timeline since Man of Steel, but Cavill will have been in half of them. The longer Warner Bros. and DC keep dusting off the hero without the guy who started the interconnected saga first being seen, the less likely that full-fledged comeback will continue to become.