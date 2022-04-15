There’s a Possibility We Can Live Forever…Digitally

Remember those two Black Mirror episodes “San Junipero” and “Be Right Back”? Because there’s a chance they’ll come to life after a metaverse firm called Somnium Space said it will provide immortality to its customers. You will, however, need to give them a lot of information in return.

Steam is a digital distribution platform that allows players to trade, socialize, and own virtual property in the sci-fi fantasy world of Somnium Space, which is powered by a blockchain metaverse. Artur Sychov, CEO of Somnium Space, announced that a new functionality called ‘Live Forever’ mode will be released in an

Users will be able to create a digital doppelganger of themselves that will move, talk, and act similarly to them. It’s essentially an immaterial digital avatar that is very near to a real copy of you. However, several data must be offered to the firm in order for this goal to be achieved, as Sychov stated.

“Literally, if I die—and I have this data collected—people can come or my kids, they can come in, and they can have a conversation with my avatar, with my movements, with my voice. You will meet the person. And you would maybe for the first 10 minutes while talking to that person, you would not know that it’s actually AI. That’s the goal.”

Sychov’s father died when he was young, and he began to wonder whether there was a means for his kids to continue communicating with their grandfather after the death. He feels that the metaverse has the potential to revolutionize human culture and that this new area is worth exploring.

“They think that it’s about selling NFTs and brands selling their stuff, but it’s not about that. It’s much deeper.”

The ‘Live Forever’ mode is disabled by default, and unless consumers are opt-in to pay, the firm will not collect any of their information.

Only the barest of details were provided on how it would be accomplished, but an AI will receive the data and reconstruct your avatar in the VR world. The first group of test subjects is expected to launch on Somnium Space next year, even if they only have basic motions and conversational abilities.