There’s A New Saints Row Coming!

There’s a new Saints Row game coming! This shouldn’t be too surprising when you consider the fact that there have been rumors about this for some time. Still, the series has always been compared to GTA just… toned way up. Where Grand Theft Auto has some semblance of realism, Saints Row just goes balls to the wall insane. This new entry in the series is a reboot, and will even feature cooperative multiplayer!

It sounds like we’re in for a good time with this Saints Row reboot! I’m going to put the trailer below so that you can see it for yourselves! It’s pretty awesome, and it promises that some gameplay will be coming sooner rather than later.

So, the first two Saints Row games seemed like they were trying to follow in the footsteps of the aforementioned Grand Theft Auto. There’s nothing wrong with that, it’s just that competing with GTA in the same genre is usually a mistake. It’s too established and too polished.

The most recent game, Saints Row IV dialed it up to eleven and made the whole thing completely ridiculous. In fact, you had superpowers in that game. It was so over the top. Don’t get me wrong, it was hilarious. It was just a lot.

Saints Row 3, on the other hand, struck a nice balance between the two. Based on everything I’ve read today it seems like the Saints Row reboot is trying to strike a similar balance. Except that also you can play it with friends now, which is always a good thing.

Saints Row isn’t even that far out either, which is awesome news! You’ll be able to get your hands on the game on February 25, 2021.