We’ve got an awesome look at The Eternals on Thursday morning. Marvel Studios released a brand new trailer, that gives us a better idea of what to expect of the film. It certainly gives us more to ponder than the original teaser trailer did. There’s a new Eternals trailer, and we’re putting it down below so that you can check it out for yourselves.

Here’s the trailer as promised.

Chloe Zhao is directing this one, and she just recently won an Oscar. That means Eternals has some serious talent behind it and could end up being one of the best MCU films ever! That’s just my personal opinion of course.

If Marvel Studios didn’t have a history of knocking things out of the park I’d be doubtful of this one. The problem is that The Eternals are some lesser-known Marvel characters. They don’t have the same fan base as, let’s say, Spider-Man or Iron Man.

Still, Marvel Studios has proven that they can overcome that hurdle. The Guardians of the Galaxy were relatively small and not very well known until they put them in a film. Now everyone knows names like Star Lord and Rocket Racoon.

The Eternals are actually a race of people, and the film with the same name will introduce ten brand new heroes to the MCU. That’s enough characters to form their own Avengers team if they wanted.

More importantly, is it possible that the Eternals are going to finally come out of hiding? Is there a threat more powerful than the deviants they keep mentioning? Will they finally come face to face with the Avengers? These are all questions the film will answer.

Hell, some people even think they may end up leading the Avengers.

We’ll have to wait and see for now! Did you enjoy the new Eternals trailer? Let us know in the comments!