Every day seems to bring us a new piece of Black Widow news, or poster, or trailer. The point is that the world is focused on the upcoming MCU film. It’s been nearly two years since Spider-Man: Far From Home released in theatres, and over a year since Black Widow should have come out. Now, there’s a new Black Widow poster to hype people up for the film!

The reviews are actually out for Black Widow since some people have already seen the film. The reviews are incredibly positive. Critics are praising the action, Johansson and most amazingly Florence Pugh, who is by all accounts incredible.

Florence Pugh’s character, Yelena, will be taking over the mantle of Black Widow in the future of the MCU. In fact, recent rumors even indicate that Yelena might be involved in the upcoming Hawkeye show. Hawkeye will be introducing Kate Bishop into the MCU. She will reportedly be taking over the mantle of Hawkeye from Clint Barton.

Enough of that though. You probably want to see the new poster, now. So here you go, the newest Black Widow poster!

Check out the official poster for Marvel Studios' Black Widow! Tickets and pre-orders available now. Experience it in 10 days on July 9.

It’s pretty awesome, and aesthetically fits the rest of the posters we’ve had revealed so far. Black Widow is only ten days away, so now’s the time to really push the final phase of the marketing. Who knows what we’ll see over the next ten days!?

This movie will be something unexpected, according to Johansson herself. She discussed it in Marvel’s Black Widow: The Official Movie Special Book.

“The idea of Natasha Romanoff in a family drama is just the least expected thing, so that was the jumping-off point. I had to wrap my head around what that was going to be because there is such a big tonal shift in this movie. Kevin describes it as if another film T-bones the movie that you thought you were watching! If that’s not handled well, it could feel really jarring and could isolate an audience, taking them out of the experience of watching the film. We left it in Cate Shortland’s very capable hands to strike the balance between those two things.”

You can catch up on most of the MCU films on Disney+, and catch Black Widow on July 9th!