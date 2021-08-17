There’s A Michael Bay Series That Is Doing Really Well On HBO Max Right Now!

Love him or hate him, Michael Bay has made some of the most successful movies ever! One of his film series debuted on HBO Max – but only in South America. It seems like it was a good move though because according to FlixPatrol the series is doing incredibly well there. Can you figure out which series we’re talking about?

We’re sure you’ve already guessed it but just in case you haven’t, we’re talking about Transformers. The Transformers series recently headed to HBO Max down in South America and is enjoying a lot of viewers down there. No word on if we can expect the series on HBO Max anywhere else.

If you check FlixPatrol, three of the Transformers films have transformed their way to the top ten on HBO Max down there. The other two not so much, but hey… three out of five isn’t bad either, right?

As of Monday, the original Transformers movie was sitting at the number four most popular film on the streaming platform. Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen was at #9 and Transformers: The Last Knight was at #5! Not too shabby, eh?

The original Transformers film came out all the way back in 2007 and made a ton of money. In fact, each of the Transformers films have been a critical success, even the ones that were reviewed not as well. Even though the films have, in most fans’ opinions, decreased in quality, they seem to be making more and more money.

As we mentioned above, we have no idea if the Transformers series will stream on the U.S version of HBO Max anytime soon, but hopefully, they can make their way there eventually. Until then, guess the robots will remain in disguise.

Do you guys have a favorite Michael Bay Transformers movie? If you do let us know in the comments! I’m partial to the first one, myself.