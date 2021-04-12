So, I’m a collector just like I’m sure many of you reading this are. I collect Pokemon cards, action figures, and especially comics. I understand the whole collecting figures and stuff, I even have a friend who collects Transformers hardcore. I’ve seen her pick up all kinds of stuff, she even does videos on some of that stuff. Actually, I’ll link to her here! Danni Dolphin. My knowledge of Transformers is pretty limited but even I can tell that this Optimus Prime is going to be one hell of a buy. This thing is absolutely insane! It transforms all on its own! Kotaku posted about it on their Twitter along with a little video that I’ll put below so you can check it out for yourself. Let me make this absolutely clear: There’s a $700 self-transforming Optimus Prime coming from Hasbro.

Here’s what Hasbro had to say about the Transformer. Are you gonna get a self-transforming Optimus Prime for yourself?

At an incredible 19″ tall when in robot mode, the TRANSFORMERS Autobot leader is awe-inspiring in size and capability.

Optimus Prime is equipped with 80 sound effects, voiced by the original voice of the Autobot leader, with genuine “converting” sounds, as you watch and interact with Optimus Prime.

Authentic G1 design with detailed emblems, chrome accents, and lighting throughout. Built-in speakers and 2 microphones bring Optimus Prime to life!

Witness each punch, blast, breathe, and conversion, all done with seamless precision, right before your eyes. Enjoy the most amazing TRANSFORMERS experience the industry has ever interacted with.

Optimus Prime is built premium throughout, with the world’s most advanced collection of premium materials assembled together with over 5000 components, 60 microchips and 27 servo motors making this a one-of-a-kind, Collector’s experience!

Turn on and ROLL OUT! Optimus Prime speeds away in truck mode via voice or app. You can seamlessly control Optimus Prime in robot or truck mode via voice or mobile app commands.