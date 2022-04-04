The Witcher: Season 3 Details! A Synopsis and a New Behind-the-Scenes Image of Cast in Costume!

Netflix has reunited the cast of The Witcher for a third round, with Henry Cavill (Geralt), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), and Freya Allan (Ciri) reprising their roles for the next installment in the tale’s long journey.

The Witcher’s second season was released to widespread acclaim from critics, as well as a somewhat divisive response among fans. It appears that Netflix is now pushing ahead with the production of the next season at breakneck speed, with the main cast already filming their parts for A Time of Contempt, Andrzej Sapkowski’s next book in the saga.

The official Twitter page for The Witcher has revealed the first official synopsis for season 3, which confirms that it will follow the same storyline structure as in the books.

“As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed on a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, and put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever.”

Netflix has also released the first behind-the-scenes photo, which you can see below. It shows Cavill, Chalotra, and Allan in costume filming on a snowy landscape.

Lauren S. Hissrich and her team are currently in production, with an unannounced release date that places The Witcher season 3 premiere between late 2022 and early 2023, although there’s a chance it’ll follow the December debut chosen by the prior two.