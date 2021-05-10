The Witcher Season 2 Is “Deep Into Post-Production”

The Witcher season 2 finished filming all the way back in April! But we still haven’t seen anything for the second season of the hit Netflix show. This has been driving some fans nuts, but I’m sure if we’re patient time will pass far more quickly.

Lauren S. Hissrich, the showrunner, is the one who gave us this update. She says the show is “deep into post-production”. As appreciated as the update is, that’s still very little to go on, unfortunately. Still, we must be getting closer to seeing a trailer, at least that’s the hope!

“Back in London. Back in the (small dark loud) rooms where it happens,” Hissrich shared on Twitter earlier this morning. “That’s right, we’re deep into post-production on TheWitcher S2, and I’m so fucking excited.” You can check it out for yourself below:

If you haven’t already seen the first season of The Witcher you really should. The show is on Netflix and features Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. If you want some insight into what goes on behind-the-scenes Netflix has you covered there too. Making The Witcher is a documentary special that’s available on the platform. Finally, they also have The Witcher: A Look Inside The Episodes.

Even with all that great stuff, there’s no denying a sense of sadness over The Witcher season 2 release date. To be more specific, over the fact that we don’t have one. All signs point to the show releasing sometime in Q4 2021.

Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner on The Witcher. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier. New cast members for Season 2 include Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca — among others.

