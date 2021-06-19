The Witcher: New Clip Teases The Witcher Season 2 Trailer! Toss A Coin To Your Witcher!

The Witcher was a gigantic hit, not just for Netflix but for video game fans as well! It’s incredibly rare for live-action video game adaptations to be successful, much less good. The Witcher certainly checked both boxes! Fans are waiting for the season 2 trailer, and a new clip teases The Witcher season 2 trailer!

The first season of The Witcher was an absolute rollercoaster of emotions. It was practically impossible to guess where each subsequent episode would take us! That’s just partially because the show took place across several different time periods!

The Witcher season 2 trailer might be one of the most anticipated trailers of the year! We can’t wait to see Geralt (Henry Cavill) back in action. That trailer is the first step in his return! Now a new clip teases The Witcher season 2 trailer!

What does destiny have in store for Geralt of Rivia in Season 2? Here's a clue. pic.twitter.com/u1uXAnzUfG — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) June 18, 2021

So, as you can see there isn’t too much to go on. The clip does ask a question though, exclaiming “Are you ready?” and yes. Yes, The Witcher Twitter account, we’re ready so please for the love of God give us the trailer!

Begging probably won’t help us at all, but it was worth a try, wasn’t it? Still, every day that passes brings us closer, not just to the trailer, but also to the actual season 2 of the show! We can only imagine what season 2 has in store for us!

There is a special event coming in July called The WitcherCon. Both Netflix and CD Projekt Red will be hosting the event, so there’s sure to be some Witcher news and reveals there! Perhaps we’ll finally get some news on a brand-new Witcher game!

We still don’t know exactly when the show is going to drop, but it’s still scheduled for 2021! We’re really hoping that it comes sooner rather than later! And as always remember to toss a coin to your Witcher.