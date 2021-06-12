The Witcher: First Look At Season 2 Of The Netflix Series! When Is The Witcher Season 2 Dropping!?

The Witcher was an absolute hit for Netflix, and one of the only good video game adaptations. Fans have been waiting for news on season 2 for what feels like forever! We still don’t have a release date but at least we have a first look at season 2!

Netflix shared a look at season 2 for the final day of Geeked Weeked! Netflix has been revealing stuff all week, which is pretty awesome. We gotta say, this reveal is probably the most interesting thing we’ve seen all week!

By now you’re probably frothing at the mouth, ready to see exactly what we’re talking about! So what we’re going to do is post it right below and after you’ve watched it we can keep talking about it then! At least a little!

Lost in the woods no more. Meet Ciri in #TheWitcher Season 2. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/zIweEHxtYw — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021

I shouldn’t have been so hasty. We do have a little information for season 2, even if it’s just what we can glean from context. We know that a part of the season will at least focus on Geralt pricing Princess Cirilla to his home of Kaer Morhen.

While he keeps her safe there, war will undoubtedly be raging outside the walls of his home. It seems incredibly likely that he will start training Ciri at least in some capacity. For those who don’t know Ciri is a Witcher in the video game.

If there’s any good news to share it would be the fact that the series is already done filming! With the show in post-production, it’s only a matter of time until we get some news! It also probably isn’t that far off, since it finished filming all the way back in April.

As soon as we have an actual release date, we’ll be sure to let you know! Until then we guess you can keep watching the clip with Ciri over and over again! Did you enjoy the first look at season 2 though? Let us know in the comments!