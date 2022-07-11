The Walking Dead’s Steven Yeun Lands Major Warner Bros Thriller Movie with Robert Pattinson

After working together on the 2017 Netflix feature Okja, Steven Yeun and Bong Joon Ho are reuniting for a new sci-fi thriller movie. The movie is based on the novel Mickey7, which was published in February.

The book is about a man named Mickey who is stranded on Mars. He meets someone and they try to find a way to get back home. The movie will star Robert Pattinson, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo, and Naomi Ackie.

Steven Yeun is starring in a movie that is based on a book. The book is about an expendable named Mickey7. He is sent on a human expedition to colonize the ice world Niflheim. This is nothing unusual for him because whenever there’s a mission that’s too dangerous, the crew turns to Mickey.

When one version of the expendable dies, their memories are usually transferred to the new body. But when Mickey7 is eventually killed, he returns to the mission’s base to find that a new clone has taken his place.

Bong Joon Ho will write and direct a movie called Mickey7. He is producing it under his company Offscreen. Other producers include Kate Street Picture Company and Plan B. This follows their success on the movie Okja. Peter Dodd will oversee the project for Warner Bros. There is currently no release date for the movie Steven Yeun is starring in.

Mickey7, which features Steven Yeun, will be Bong’s first project since his 2019 film Parasite. This South Korean masterpiece captured the imagination of viewers around the world and became a cultural touch point. It also shattered box office records, grossing over $263 million on a budget of just $15.1 million.

The Cannes Palme d’Or-winning project culminated with a historic night at the 92nd Academy Awards, where it became the first non-English-language film to win the Best Picture Oscar along with wins for Director, Original Screenplay, and International Feature Film award.

Besides Mickey7, Steven Yeun has a lot of work coming up. He will be appearing in Jordan Peele‘s new movie Nope. The movie is about people who live in a town and see a strange event.

The movie Tuca & Bertie is set to be released on July 22nd by Universal Pictures. In it, the voice actor returns for a third season. This time, the show premieres on Adult Swim on July 10th. The 38-year-old also has the comedy series titled Beef coming soon to Netflix, though a release date has not been revealed yet.