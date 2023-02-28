‘The Walking Dead’s Ross Marquand and Jackie Earle Haley are Set to Star in the Thrilling New Crime Movie

Academy Award-nominee Jackie Earle Haley and The Walking Dead‘s Ross Marquand have been revealed as the stars in Daniel Roebuck’s crime thriller Tuesday’s Flu, according to Deadline. Written by Stephen and Brian Parri, this production is poised to be a captivating and thrilling cinematic experience.

Don’t we all know the feeling of ‘Tuesday’s Flu’? Bookies use this term to refer to those that slip away after experiencing losses over the weekend – a familiar concept for compulsive gambler Jason McCutchen (Marquand). With mounting debt he owes an unsteady bookie, Lester Smalls (Haley) offers him one last chance in desperation. However, there is a catch; if Jason fails it could mean losing his son too!

Haley garnered an Academy Award nomination for his supporting role in the 2006 romantic drama Little Children directed by Todd Field, and is most well-known for playing Freddy Krueger in A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010) and Rorschach in Zack Synder’s Watchmen. He stars alongside Billy Bob Thornton in the recently released crime thriller Devil’s Peak, as well as offering his voice to Netflix animated feature My Father’s Dragon.In addition to her other credits, Haley can be seen in the highly anticipated Netflix action-thriller The Union (w/t), previously known as Our Man from Jersey, along with the upcoming action-comedy The Retirement Plan starring Nicolas Cage. Further filmography includes Alita: Battle Angel, London Has Fallen, Lincoln, Dark Shadows and Shutter Island; television series such as The First Lady, The Tick and Preacher are also included.

Richard Marquand is widely renowned for his role as Aaron, the apocalypse survivor in AMC’s The Walking Dead. His distinct voice has been featured in Invincible, Beavis and Butt-Head, Robot Chicken, American Dad!, Family Guy, plus Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame – just to name a few! He certainly hasn’t limited himself to television or film either; Marquand has also appeared across many other big-screen titles.

Roebuck has appeared in a variety of films, including Rob Zombie’s adaptation of The Munsters, John Dies at the End, Halloween and its sequel, Red Riding Hood and The Devil’s Rejects. He is also known for his television roles on shows such as The Man in the High Castle and Lost. Additionally, he wrote directed produced and starred in Getting Grace – a 2017 dramedy movie.