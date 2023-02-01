The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Tells Story of His Last Day with Co-Star Scott Wilson

Norman Reedus, the star of The Walking Dead, joyfully recalls his last time hanging with Scott Wilson who portrayed Hershel Greene on the show.

Norman Reedus, best known for his role in The Walking Dead as Daryl Dixon, reflected on the last moments he shared with co-star Scott Wilson before passing away in 2018. As one of the show’s primary characters since season 2, Wilson portrayed Hershel Greene — a moral compass to Rick and others during their stay at his farmhouse up until season 4 when things took a dark turn after he was executed by Governor.

Recently, Jon Bernthal interviewed former co-star Norman Reedus on his podcast REAL ONES. During their conversation, Reedus opened up about the final time he saw ex-TWD castmate Scott Wilson and shared a heartfelt story of streaming clips from Wilson’s early acting career to try and buoy his friend’s spirits before passing away. Read what else Norman had to say below:

I think because I didn’t know my dad as much as I would have liked to, when I find guys that I really respect of that age, I f—ing stick to them. I did it with Kris Kristofferson….I just love them. Scott was so open, he was so honest. The last time I saw Scott was at his house. We were all at his house and we were watching his In Cold Blood audition. And he’s sitting there next to me and he can’t speak very well. We’re sitting there watching, the room’s totally quiet, and I looked over at him and he looked over at me, and I go ‘you’re such a f—ing asshole.’ And he just starts laughing. I regretted not being able to come to his funeral. He died on the same day my daughter was born, and I couldn’t go, because we were in labor.

What’s Next For Norman Reedus In The Walking Dead Universe?

Reedus’ sentiment when he speaks about his last time with Wilson highlights the genuine companionship between them. Even after Wilson departed from The Walking Dead and Reedus remained for years, their friendship did not end there; instead, it persisted outside of the show. It’s also obvious that Wilson’s acting style left an impression on Reedus as you can detect in his portrayal of Daryl Dixon in the much-anticipated spinoff series based on The Walking Dead universe.

Though The Walking Dead has come to an end, Norman Reedus is coming back in his own show- Daryl Dixon. Fans have been given only a few glimpses of the upcoming series’ plot; however, we know that it will take place in France where Daryl is forced to leave and must now find his way home. Who he’ll be reunited with on this journey remains unknown for now but reports suggest that Isabelle from a progressive spiritual organization with its own past will accompany him along the way.

We are unsure who transported Daryl to France and for what purpose, however, it is hypothesized the powerful CRM may be responsible. Not only did they take Rick Grimes hostage in season 9, episode 5 of The Walking Dead series, but Reedus further revealed that Daryl was taken against his will.

As Daryl continues his journey in The Walking Dead, he is likely to encounter a variety of new Walker variants. Recently revealed in the spinoff series The Walking Dead: World Beyond was the presence of fast-moving and highly aggressive Walkers lurking around Paris. It will be up to him to uncover why he has traveled so far from home, as well as how he can return safely – all while facing these dangerous creatures!

By confronting the new threats with Isabelle by his side, Reedus can introduce beloved characters and actors to The Walking Dead universe. Moreover, Reedus’ nostalgic recollection of his last day on set alongside Wilson reveals how this zombie saga brings a myriad of actors together to establish its enthralling world.