The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Shares First Details of Daryl Spin-Off

Norman Reedus, the star of the AMC show The Walking Dead, said that the new spin-off series that is centered around Daryl Dixon will be something new for fans of the show.

The Walking Dead will end this year with its final season. But there is a new show coming next year that Daryl will star in. People are already getting excited for it and Reedus is talking about it in a new interview.

“There’s gonna be a spinoff, and it’ll be me alone, and I’ll be on this mission, and those characters will come back together later on down the road, of course; and other characters that have gone missing, I’ll probably run into,” he said.

“But the spinoff will look totally different from [The Walking Dead]. It’ll be completely different. And to be honest, you wouldn’t wanna do this show as a spinoff exactly the same by yourself, it’s terrifying.”

The series was supposed to focus on both Daryl and Carol (Melissa McBride), but Melissa McBride has since left the show. The series is shooting this year in Europe, where the story will be set, which proved to be too difficult for Melissa McBride.

Even though he was disappointed, Reedus is still excited for the spin-off show. He thinks it will be a chance to do something different as an actor and with the character.

“If you look back to my history on [The Walking Dead], I’ve just been fighting nonstop, like all I do is fight, fight, fight. I never get nice things, I’m constantly… If I find something I like, it’s taken away from me,” Reedus said.

“You know, people are funny, they’re like, ‘I’ve never seen this show. Do you cry on this show?’ I’m like, can you f**king… All I do is cry. All I do is cry and scream and fight. It’s all I do. It’s exhausting.”

Reedus continued: “So I just wanna see something different. Automatically, the geography will be different. The people will be different, and I imagine I won’t understand what the hell people are talking about for the most part because I don’t think my character speaks any other languages.”

“I just wanna see something different. I want the tone to be different. I want the look to be different.”

There are several spin-offs of The Walking Dead. One is called Tales of the Walking Dead and it will come out in August. Another show with a different story line will come out this year. It is an anthology series and Samantha Morton will be back as the villain.