The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Joins Cast of ‘John Wick’ Spin-Off, ‘Ballerina’ Starring Ana de Armas

The anticipation for Ballerina, the John Wick spin-off starring Ana de Armas, has only grown with a new big name joining the cast. It looks like this movie is turning into less of a side project and more of an official sequel to John Wick as famed characters from earlier installments have returned! With such high caliber talent in tow and many fan favorites coming back together again, this film is sure to be one that we can’t wait to sink our teeth into.

Norman Reedus, most notably known for his long-running role as Daryl Dixon on AMC’s hit show The Walking Dead, is joining the cast of a new film helmed by Len Wiseman. Having directed films such as Underworld series and Live Free or Die Hard with Bruce Willis and Total Recall reboot in 2012 starring Colin Farrell, it comes to no surprise that we are seeing Wiseman at the helm this time around. As fans may know already, The Walking Dead has since concluded its run but fear not; Reedus is set to star in an upcoming spin-off -The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – based around his character!

Producer Erica Lee told Deadline of Reedus’ recruitment to the film: “We’re huge fans of Norman, and we’re confident that the fans will be just as excited as we are that he’s joining the Wick universe. He’ll make an incredible addition to Ballerina.”

The latest installment of the John Wick franchise welcomes Reedus to its roster, as well as Anjelica Huston (previously seen in Chapter 3 – Parabellum) who plays ‘The Director’, a powerful black widow ballerina leader. Victory is also present with Ian McShane playing Winston, the Continental hotel’s guardian angel and Lance Reddick reprising his role as Charon, the concierge at said Continental, this safe haven for assassins they can relax without fear that their life will be endangered, as does Keanu Reeves – as revealed by Collider – in the role of John Wick. Earlier this month, the talented Catalina Sandino Moreno joined forces with our cast in a yet unknown supporting role.

Lionsgate has seen great success with the John Wick franchise, earning over $586 million at the worldwide box office! A TV series inspired by this saga is also in development, titled The Continental – and it will be a prequel to the original movie. This show is anticipated to launch on Peacock soon, though no exact premiere date has been declared yet.

At CCXP, Reeves divulged the storyline for John Wick: Chapter 4 and affirmed that it would occur between Chapters 3 and 4 of the John Wick film series.

“[she is a] woman who has some very difficult circumstances and who’s looking for revenge. Whoever killed her- someone killed her father. Who could that be? And so it’s her journey for actually understanding her past. She lost her father at a young age, and she doesn’t really know what happened. Only that someone came into the house and killed her father, who had a tattoo. And as we know in John Wick, if you have a tattoo, something’s going on.”

Despite there being no official confirmation, Ballerina is estimated to be released in the near future – but first up is John Wick: Chapter 4 which will hit cinemas on March 24th 2023. Don’t miss out! Get a sneak peek into what’s coming with the trailer below.