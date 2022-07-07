The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Gave the Cast some Amazing Gifts on its Final Day of Filming

The Walking Dead is a very successful show for AMC. It has been on for 11 seasons and it has launched a television universe that is still going strong. The show also has a lot of very loyal fans who have stuck with it through good and bad times. Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end.

TV show The Walking Dead is coming to an end after the 11th season. This news was announced in September of 2020. The cast of the show felt the weight of this announcement tenfold. They are like a family, so it must have been hard to say goodbye.

Even though it was a difficult decision, Norman Reedus — one of the few actors who stayed with the show from Season 1 to Season 11—got creative with his goodbye to The Walking Dead and his co-stars. Here are the special gifts the man behind Daryl Dixon gave out on the final day of filming.

Norman Reedus had custom gifts made for his The Walking Dead co-stars

On May 17, 2022, Norman Reedus spoke to People about the conclusion of The Walking Dead. After spending nearly a decade and a half of his life as Daryl Dixon, he admits that leaving the show was incredibly emotional. To commemorate the last day of the Season 11 shoot, he nervously gave a speech and goodbye gifts in the form of handmade knives he created. “It was sad and bittersweet,” Reedus added, noting that he’s going to miss a lot of the cast and crew and that, oddly enough, it didn’t occur to him until he got home that night that his work on The Walking Dead was well and truly over.

Even though Norman Reedus is leaving The Walking Dead, his time in the show’s universe is not over yet. It was recently announced that there will be a spin-off about Daryl and Carol Peletier. This spin-off will be produced sometime in the future.

However, the idea hit a roadblock in 2022 when Melissa McBride bowed out because she couldn’t relocate to Europe for filming. (via Entertainment Weekly). This means that Daryl will have to do the project by himself, unless AMC changes its mind.