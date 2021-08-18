The Walking Dead’s Michael Rooker Wants His Own Marvel’s What If…? Episode!

Michael Rooker, best known for his role as Yondu in Guardians of the Galaxy has another role he’s known for! He was Merle Dixon in The Walking Dead for the first and third seasons, before being killed off! He’s brother to, arguably, one of the best characters in The Walking Dead, Daryl Dixon. Now Michael Rooker wants his own Marvel’s What If…? episode!

Michael Rooker is already in Marvel’s What If…?, just so we’re clear. He’s actually appearing in the episode that will be airing on Disney+ this week. This one is focused on Black Panther being Star Lord instead of Peter Quill, which should be pretty awesome.

That’s not good enough for the Yondu actor, though. He wants a whole episode focused on his character, and we agree. Both he, and we, think that Marvel fans would love to see something like that, especially if Rooker lends his voice to his character.

The outlet asked Rooker if this opened the door to him returning in the future. His response was nothing short of incredibly enthusiastic.

“Well, I certainly hope it does. That would be a great “what if.””, he laughed “I would jump on that bandwagon right away. It is a wonderful little niche in the armor to open it up and see what happened, what could happen. What if we told more of Yondu’s story and the Ravagers? I bloody think the fans would go crazy over it. I think it’d be a blast for fans to get to experience that because you gave them a beautiful story and a window and now it can kind of be whatever you want it to be. We’ve got our fingers crossed. We want more!”

Michael Rookers wants his own Marvel’s What If…? episode, and we want him to get it! Guess it’s time to Snyder Cut this show and #MoreYondu!