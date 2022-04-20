The Walking Dead’s Laurie Holden Tweets Her Support for Johnny Depp against Amber Heard

It’s hard not to feel sorry for the way The Walking Dead handled Laurie Holden departure from the show. Andrea, a character who was killed off at the end of third season, lived much longer in the comic books and Laurie Holden has shared how she had a contract that would have seen her go through season eight. However, she did not get along with the showrunner, Glen Mazara, and was written off.

The character was supposed to survive until near the series’ conclusion and even become Rick’s (Andrew Lincoln) love interest, but she joined forces with The Governor (David Morrissey) in season three of the program, ending her career as a fan favorite.

One other place that Holden has let her opinion be known is the case involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Almost six years ago, Holden appeared to throw her support behind Depp in a Tweet.

I, for one, am going to see Johnny Depp’s new movie. His personal life is just that. Personal. No one knows the real truth so just zip it. — Laurie Holden (@Laurie_Holden) May 28, 2016

Given the weight of the evidence at the current trial between Depp and Heard, it just may be that she was right. As of now, there is great evidence that Heard allegedly fabricated the evidence and may even be the abuser in the relationship. Given the evidence, Holden posted a new tweet suggesting she’s been right about Depp all along.

Glad I did. Would do it again in a heartbeat. Just happy that 6 years later the world is finally catching up,

The truth is now being revealed and there will be justice. #JusticeForJohnnyDeep https://t.co/Na7tHPkAZ7 — Laurie Holden (@Laurie_Holden) April 17, 2022

Everyone is entitled to their opinion and this is why there are twelve jurors in a trial, as people tend to hear and pick up on things differently.

