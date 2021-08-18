The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan Has A Movie Rising Up In The Netflix Charts!

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has been amazing since the moment he stepped out of that trailer on The Walking Dead. He’s been in tons of other projects though, some good, some bad. He’s been in a ton of comic book movies too, possibly more than any other actor! He’s had a few mediocre movies too, though. Now Jeffrey Dean Morgan has a movie rising up in the Netflix charts!

The Postcard Killings is a film released just a year ago and stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan! This was one of Morgan’s less popular films, unfortunately. It might even be considered one of his worst, depending on who you ask. Even though it was destroyed by critics, it seems to be doing really well on Netflix.

The film has somehow managed to rise through the Netflix charts and push itself into Netflix’s top 10 movies. You gotta admit, that’s mighty impressive for a film that most people said wasn’t very good. In fact, the film’s Rotten Tomatoes score is abysmal, sitting at a pathetic 25%.

Looks like Jeffrey Dean Morgan fans will watch anything, as long as he’s in it!

The Postcard Killings is sitting at #7 on Netflix internationally. A few other Netflix originals join it there along with some other strange choices to be in the top 10. Such as Assassin’s Creed, which is a fantastic game but subpar movie.

The film is available on Netflix in quite a few countries, but we know most of our readers are in the United States. You guys are covered too if you want to give this movie a chance. Or a second chance, if you’ve already seen it!

In the U.S. you can catch the film on Hulu, which makes sense since Hulu seems to have almost everything.