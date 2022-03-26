The Walking Dead’s David Morrissey Praises Scott Wilson and Lament’s Killing Wilson’s Character, Hershel

When it was time for his character to murder Hershel in the fourth season of AMC’s post-apocalyptic series, David Morrissey, who plays The Governor on The Walking Dead, said he was “quite upset.” The Governor is a ruthless leader and adversary who meets Rick Grimes and his crew later on in the show. Before murdering Hershel, the Governor captures Hershel and Michonne — two key members of Rick’s group — as hostages.

As per ComicBook.com, During a panel discussion at Fandemic Tour Atlanta, Morrissey addressed the contentious moment in “Too Far Gone” when his character murdered Scott Wilson‘s Hershel Greene – to the dismay of fans all over the world.

We’re all upset [when we’re killed off]. The thing I was really upset about was killing Hershel. You’d read [the script], you’d turn it backwards to make sure you were still alive [laughs]. As the season is going on you think, ‘Someone is going to go.’ I got to the trailer, looked at [the script], and then I saw I killed Scott. I just couldn’t believe it. I was like, ‘Oh no, I’m never going to be able to walk down the street again. This is going to kill me,’ [laughs]. So it was really tough.

In the midst of it, Morrissey praised Wilson for his dedication to the part and his passion for the show, two things that Morrissey also possesses. Wilson died in 2018 after a long battle with leukemia. Both personalities were crucial to the series’ course, which is now heading into its 11th and final season.

The Walking Dead airs this Sunday on AMC.