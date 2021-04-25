The Walking Dead: Andrew Lincoln Talks About Coming Back As Rick Grimes After Leaving The Walking Dead!

Alright, The Walking Dead fans, this is not a drill. Andrew Lincoln is finally talking about coming back as Rick Grimes! He’s ready to dust off his cowbot boots, throw on that hat and kill some zombies! We’ll have Rick back and he’ll be taking a bite out of crime and reestablishing his Ricktatorship in no time! He’s returning in his own movie which he expects to start filming as early as this upcoming spring! The films were announced the same night his final episode aired and are apparently planned to be a trilogy. Unfortunately because of the pandemic, the beginning of filming was delayed, which is too bad since fans are eager to see Rick return! I can’t wait to see Andrew Lincoln coming back as Rick Grimes!

Lincoln said in the last print issue of SFX Magazine, “Initially, I didn’t miss him too much because it was such a great finish to my story on the TV show. Also, I am in very, very close communication with all of my friends from Atlanta, so I’m always in touch with them. But then this extraordinary situation happened in the world and we all pushed the pause button, and also there had been so much happening in a country I see as my second home.”

Andrew Lincoln and Scott Gimple, the man responsible for The Walking Dead on AMC, had an exit planned for him as early as season 4. Thankfully Lincoln never took that strategy, not back then, as that definitely would have been too early to see him leave. He originally left The Walking Dead to spend more time with his children… but his children want him to get back to being Rick Grimes.

“I’ve never missed America more than last year, actually — it’s quite interesting. And my children… I came back for my children and they’re like, ‘What are you doing? We want to go back to America, get your boots on and start getting into the zombies!’ So there’s a certain sense that I’ve missed the character — I think he’s a magnificent character and I loved being Rick.” Lincoln elaborated.

Lincoln has actually spoken about coming back as Rick Grimes before. He has responded with “Never say never” when asked if he would be willing to appear in the final season of The Walking Dead.

