The Walking Dead’s Andrew Lincoln Announced to Star in New Netflix Horror Series

Published on June 9th, 2022 | Updated on June 9th, 2022 | By FanFest

Netflix released a teaser trailer for Guillermo del Toro‘s Cabinet of Curiosities on Monday with The Walking Dead‘s Andrew Lincoln set as one of the series’ leads.

The minute-plus clip confirms five new cast members. The cast members are Eric André, Sofia Boutella, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Kate Micucci and Charlyne Yi. Oscar winner del Toro created the anthology series.

They join previously announced Essie Davis, Luke Roberts, F. Murray Abraham, Glynn Turman, Ben Barnes, Elpidia Carrillo, Hannah Galway, Crispin Glover, Rupert Grint (previously reported and now confirmed), Demetrius Grosse, David Hewlett, Tim Blake Nelson, Sebastian Roché, and Peter Weller.

Panos Cosmatos, Jennifer Kent and Vincenzo Natali write and direct single episodes of the series, which was retitled from Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight.

Netflix’s new live-action horror stories are meant to challenge our traditional notions about horror. The eight tales, which include two original works by del Toro, are written and directed by people who he chose himself. These stories explore macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque, and classically creepy themes.

Additional episode directors include Ana Lily Amirpour, Catherine Hardwicke, Guillermo Navarro, David Prior and Keith Thomas, and writers include Haley Z. Boston, Regina Corrado, David S. Goyer, Lee Patterson, Aaron Stewart-Ahn and Mika Watkins.

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is created and executive produced by del Toro and executive produced by Oscar winner J. Miles Dale (The Shape of Water), who also serves as co-showrunner, and Gary Ungar. Regina Corrado serves as co-EP.

Andrew Lincoln is also set to return in The Walking Dead films sometime in the near future. Check out the trailer for his new series below.