The Walking Dead: Would You Want To See Rick Grimes In Season 11?

The Walking Dead will be airing its final season beginning this upcoming August. It’s something fans are eager to see. We’ll get to see the final fate for many of these characters, bar the ones who are getting spin-offs of course. The problem with the upcoming final season is that we’ve already lost so many characters throughout the years. Some, like Glenn, will obviously never be returning. Others, such as Maggie, already have returned. Then we have characters like Rick who left but are still alive out there somewhere. The show hasn’t been the same since Rick left, in fact, it was kind of like the proverbial final nail in the coffin. Fans miss Rick, I mean, the show was always about Rick surviving the zombie apocalypse. So here’s a question for all of you guys: Would you want to see Rick Grimes in season 11?

I know what you’re thinking. “But Alex, there are already films about Rick on the way!”. Yes, that’s true my zombie-loving friend. However, hear me out. This is the final season of The Walking Dead, the final one! It’s kind of a big deal, it’s going to be one of the biggest moments of the show. The show won’t stop teasing Rick, either. Remember when they found his boots? Yeah, that was a pretty big deal, wasn’t it? My point is that maybe they could set up these upcoming movies with the final season. I honestly feel like it would be weirder if Rick didn’t make some kind of appearance.

It’s funny that I’m having these thoughts right now, especially since we know Andrew Lincoln kind of regrets leaving the show. It’s not like it’s a big regret, but he did speak to Norman Reedus some time ago and confessed it had been the wrong time.

“It’s funny because I talked to Andy the other day. And he was like, ‘Man, I picked the wrong time to leave the show because it’s so fucking good right now.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, you did, dude. You picked the wrong time.’” is how Norman Reedus describes the conversation, which is pretty funny.

Personally, I’d love to see Andrew Lincoln appear during The Walking Dead season 11. The show hasn’t been the same since he left, and it’s incredibly unfortunate he left with only two and a half seasons remaining. Fans are desperate to know what happened to him after he flew away in that helicopter. What’s keeping him away? What on this Earth could possibly keep THE Rick Grimes from fighting his way back to Michonne and Judith? Let’s see Rick Grimes in season 11 and find out!

You can catch the final season of The Walking Dead on AMC starting this July.