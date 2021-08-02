The Walking Dead: Who Dies In Season 11 – Spoilers

We’re just a few weeks away from the return of The Walking Dead. We will begin the final journey of one of the greatest shows of all-time. The show looks to top any of it’s previous seasons with more jaw-dropping moments than ever and one of the biggest ways to do that is to do the thing it’s most famous for… killing off characters!

What are the odds that each character survives Season 11? We’ve got our analysis and breakdown of each character’s chance to survive The Walking Dead, making it to the final credits.

Daryl 1:1

Let’s face it, Daryl Dixon isn’t going anywhere on this show. As the last remaining male lead from the first season and the most popular character remaining on the show, if Daryl dies, they will riot. AMC knows that if Daryl goes, what’s left of its viewership ratings will go with him. Reedus is loved by both the guys and girls for his style and looks and Showrunner Angela Kang would do great damage to what’s left of The Walking Dead Universe if Daryl were killed. Plus, in one of the greatest spoilers of all-time, we know that Daryl is headed to a spinoff.

Judith 1:1

Judith (Cailey Fleming) remains as the last great hope for the Grimes family on The Walking Dead. Yes, I’m not discounting R.J., but he’s barely been shown on the show and the writer’s focus has definitely focused on Judith. For this same reason, R.J. isn’t going anywhere either. You can put money on the fact that Rick, Michonne, Judith, and R.J. will be standing on the front porch of some house that resembles Hershel’s farm when the sun finally sets on The Walking Dead series. But for now, we’re guessing that Judith takes over Carl’s story-line from the comics.

Carol 2:1

Carol (Melissa McBride), like Daryl, isn’t going anywhere and is the most popular remaining female lead on the show. Although it’s rumored that she only has one more year on her contract, Carol will be returning for Season 11. There’s absolutely no way she’s killed off. Plus, like Daryl, they’ve already announced her spinoff.

Maggie 2:1

Maggie (Lauren Cohan) is back and has come to the rescue of our Survivors. With Maggie’s return, there’s absolutely no way she dies in the final season. It’s already been announced that Maggie is back as a regular cast member for the final season and her character will take on important parts of the comic book story now that Michonne is gone.

Eugene 3:1

Eugene (Josh McDermitt) is a character that Walking Dead fans have thought wasn’t going to make it. Much like Carol, Eugene’s death has been predicted over and over again. However, Eugene is vital to the show’s future. His knowledge of science and technology, although not the cure to the walker virus, is important to the continued story of recovery of the world of The Walking Dead. On top of that, Robert Kirkman has said that Eugene survives until the end… but should we always believe everything Kirkman says?

Princess 10:1

We JUST met Princess (Paola Lázaro). She’s too interesting. They won’t kill her. It’s too soon! Or will they…

Negan 20:1

Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) isn’t going anywhere. At least anytime soon. However, is odds are slightly higher for one reason. There is a rumor that he’s joining the Amazon Prime show, The Boys. There has been some speculation, as well as Morgan’s own campaigning for a role on the show, that has led some to believe Morgan is playing Negan for the last time.

This would somewhat correspond with Negan’s disappearance in the comic book (we don’t want to spoil too much here if it’s true). But will it be a disappearance or a dramatic death on screen? We will have to wait and find out.

Luke 30:1

Luke (Dan Fogler) is last seen in the hospital as well. Although we don’t see Luke very often, he’s a character that most fans enjoy. As well, Fogler is somewhat of a favorite of the show’s creator, Robert Kirkman, and universe runner, Scott Gimple. We think they are happy to have him pop in every few episodes.

Yumiko 40:1

Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) was headed with Eugene to meet up with Stephanie. She’s another character that we don’t see a whole lot that would indicate that her days are numbered on the show. Or would it?

Lydia 40:1

Lydia (Cassady McClincy) is the sole teenage character on the show and we don’t think that they’ll kill her off just yet. She may play an important role in The Commonwealth and is another character that could take on pieces of Carl’s story line from the comics.

Aaron 50:1

Please don’t kill Arron (Ross Marquand)! Not only is Aaron a great guy, but he has a daughter on the show. It’s not Aaron’s time! He’s become the voice of reason on the show. It really needs to keep Aaron.

Magna 60:1

Magna (Nadia Hilker) is another character who appears from time to time. The only reason we suspect that Magna may not survive is simply because we expect this to be a bloody, final season. We were already teased with her death once last season when she was in the cave when everything collapsed. She may be a death to fill a purpose.

Rosita 75:1

Where is Rosita (Christian Serratos)? Has anyone seen Rosita? Here’s the reason we think Rosita is done: she’s took on the lead of the new Netflix Selena series.

Kelly 80:1

Much like Magna, Kelly (Angel Theory) is a likely candidate simply for the fact that this is going to be a bloody, tough season and there needs to be victims that aren’t the top few characters. The Walking Dead usually kills off secondary characters in episodes like these and it feels like this may be Kelly’s end.

Ezekiel 80:1

Ezekiel (Khary Payton) was on his way with Eugene to meet Stephanie. Unfortunately, Ezekiel believes that he has thyroid cancer. We think this could come into play in several ways. First, if he believes he’s going to die, he may sacrifice himself to save the others in this final season. Or second, we think that he’ll receive some good news from Stephanie – that the Commonwealth has doctors and the ability to treat his cancer. We’re hoping for option two!

Jerry 90:1

Jerry (Cooper Andrews) is a likely candidate to be the hero. Who doesn’t love Jerry? His big heart may be the thing that ends his life. We think that Jerry gets his Game of Thrones Horder, Hold the Door!, moment in the final season.

Alden 100:1

Alden (Callan McAuliffe) is also a candidate to not make it out of the final season with Enid (Katelyn Nacon) no longer in the picture, he may fight out of anger or just no longer be necessary to the show’s story line.

Father Gabriel 100:1

Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) has escaped death multiple times. We think it will go down just like the comic book – but it obviously didn’t happen with the Whisperers. We won’t spoil that for you here. You can read about it here if you’d like.

What do you think of this pecking order and the reasoning behind it? We believe there will be several deaths in The Walking Dead Season 11. If we had to guess, we’d go with Father Gabriel, Alden and Ezekiel as the most likely to see the end of their run on the show. A

