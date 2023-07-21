The Walking Dead: What to Expect at San Diego Comic-Con Today

Get ready for the much-anticipated San Diego Comic-Con 2023, where The Walking Dead universe is set to take center stage with an exciting fan viewing event featuring exclusive glimpses of four upcoming spinoffs. Scheduled for today, Friday, July 21, at 1 p.m. PT in Hall H, this panel promises to be a thrilling experience for fans.

Dubbed “The Walking Dead Universe Fan Watch Party,” attendees can look forward to immersing themselves in the world of their favorite franchise in Hall H.

In response to the SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes, AMC has addressed some burning questions in a press release, assuring fans that there will still be plenty of exciting content to be unveiled.

So, what can fans expect from this extraordinary event? Exclusive first looks at content from four thrilling series within The Walking Dead Universe have been announced:

1. Fear the Walking Dead: Fans will be treated to a retrospective piece and an exclusive clip from the final six episodes of the series, which is set to return on Oct. 22.

2. The Walking Dead: Dead City: An intriguing sneak peek at the season finale will be shown, airing on Sunday, July 23.

3. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The event will feature the highly anticipated official trailer and a sneak peek of the first half of the debut episode of this series, premiering on September 10. Fans are eager to witness the return of Melissa McBride to TWDU in the Daryl Dixon series, and hopefully, an official announcement will be made.

4. Untitled Rick and Michonne Series: One of the most exciting reveals will be a teasing glimpse of the upcoming spinoff featuring Rick and Michonne, set to premiere in 2024. Little has been shared about this series, leaving fans in eager anticipation.

Though the current strikes will prevent the actors from attending the panels, TWDU is committed to delivering a wealth of captivating information.

Fans are also eager to hear about the second seasons of The Walking Dead: Dead City and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, with the latter currently filming in France. The return of Melissa McBride to TWDU has garnered much excitement and is hoped to be officially confirmed.

Moreover, attendees are eagerly awaiting the official trailer release for the Daryl Dixon spinoff, following several tantalizing teasers that have been unveiled in the lead-up to SDCC. Lucky attendees will also have the privilege of watching half of the debut episode of the new series.

While the event’s exclusive videos won’t be streamed live, there is a possibility that some of the footage will be released at a later date, ensuring that fans around the world won’t miss out on the excitement.

Stay tuned for the latest updates and get ready to embark on an unforgettable journey into The Walking Dead Universe!