The Walking Dead: What Characters Could Return In Season 11? Michonne? Heath!? Morgan? Dwight? RICK!?

Yesterday, we decided to pose the question of whether or not fans would want Rick back. The answer, unsurprisingly, was mostly a yes! I for one would be glad to see Rick come back, provided they could have it make sense. After all, there has to be something crazy that’s kept Mr. Grimes away from his family right? I’ve literally seen him bite out a dude’s neck to save his son, so I don’t know why he isn’t back. The Walking Dead’s final season is coming up relatively quickly here. It’s set to drop in June and we’ve already seen a teaser for it, which I’ll leave below in case you haven’t seen it yet. Still, there are some other characters who have left The Walking Dead but could return to the show. Just like Maggie did! I’ve been thinking a lot about what characters could reuturn.

So, other than Rick Grimes who could come back? Well, I think the most obvious one is Michonne. Michonne was another rough cast member to lose since she was so tied to the main cast. Her story has never made sense to me since she left Judith behind. Her own child as well. Could we see her return in season 11? I mean, I hope so. Ideally, we’d see her and Rick reunite on the show, and maybe then we can focus on the Rick movie. Will it actually happen? I have no idea. The Walking Dead hasn’t been the same without her.

The other big character we never got true closure on is Heath. Is it possible we could see Heath return in season 11 of The Walking Dead? The odds are slim if we’re being honest but it’s a fun thought. I mean, stranger things have happened, right? Not Stranger Things the show, sorry for the confusion.

Another unlikely possibility is seeing some of the Fear The Walking Dead characters make a return. Lennie James has said it’s unlikely, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible. As I’ve said before, the final season of any show is a pretty monumental event. Morgan could come back, and so could Dwight! We need a Dwight and Negan reunion, don’t we? One last time!

Who would YOU most like to see come back? Let us know in the comments below!

The Walking Dead season 11 starts this August on AMC.