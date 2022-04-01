The Walking Dead: Watch the Cast & Crew Celebrate on Set as the Cameras Stop Rolling for the Final Time

The Walking Dead has completed filming for the series, signaling the end of an era.

On March 30th, the final day of shooting on The Walking Dead, it was an emotional time for everyone. Showrunner Angela Kang uploaded a video with fans showing the excitement and pride in place as the series’ final scene was called.

At the stage, while Kang was turning her camera around to capture the atmosphere’s delight, viewers at home were struck by a sense of nostalgia. We’ve been along for over 150 episodes to watch our favorite characters fight for their lives and join them in a struggle for survival, from the danger of zombies to the malevolent lurking among mankind.

The official Twitter and Instagram accounts for AMC’s The Walking Dead also shared a farewell message with a photo of the clapper board for the series’ final episode, which read “That’s a wrap!!!!” In addition, the devoted fans of the show were praised in the caption.

Cast members have been sending heartfelt thank-you messages to be a part of The Walking Dead in recent weeks. As the series draws to a close, viewers can anticipate greater insight into the series that revolutionized the zombie thriller genre.

Lauren Cohan also voiced her appreciation for 11 seasons, stating that she couldn’t find the words to express what it meant to her yet.

The final team photo of the season 11 The Walking Dead cast, as they prepared to say goodbye, has also been posted on Instagram.

With the conclusion of The Walking Dead‘s final season, fans have several months until all episodes are aired. But as the entertainment industry terms it — The Walking Dead is now officially finished. AMC will broadcast the final season beginning Sunday night, with part two of the three-part narrative airing now.