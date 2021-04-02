The Walking Dead: Watch Negan Get Banned from Alexandria in a Sneak Peek of This Coming Sunday’s Episode

We all knew that with Maggie’s return to The Walking Dead that it was going to be Negan or Maggie to either get the boot or turn right around and leave Alexandria. Negan lost.

In this speak peek of the opening minutes from Sunday, April 4’s Season 10 finale of The Walking Dead, the tension between Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) is at an all-time high in Alexandria. Carol (Melissa McBride) takes it upon herself to relocate Negan before things explode.

The teaser begins with Maggie going for a walk with her son Hershel (Kien Michael Spiller), where she reminisces about life on her family farm. “My daddy and I used to go out first thing like this when I was your age,” Maggie explains. “Walk a different part of the property every day. He said it gave him a feel for what kind of day it was gonna be.”

Young Hershel, who is named after his grandfather, quips, “Was the ‘first thing’ so early back then?” Maggie jokingly response, “It was even earlier, you little brat.”

Maggie then spots Negan, the man that killed her husband and Hershel’s father, Glenn Rhee (Steven Yeun). Refusing to acknowledge Negan, Maggie greets only Barbara. Of course, Carol witnesses this tense morning interaction and decides to take action.

“Hey, I just wanted to thank you for getting me the hell out of dodge,” Negan notes as he joins Carol on, what he thinks is, a hunting trip. “I mean, you may have noticed things with Maggie and I are a little bit tense. I don’t mind being lay-low Negan for a bit, but, hell there’s only so far I can go to get out of her way.”

This is where Negan is wrong as Carol leads the former rival to a house on the outskirts of Alexandria. While taking in the property, Negan comments, “I see you went ahead and moved me in.”

Carol explains, “Daryl helped. I’m sorry. The Council’s voted to banish you. What you want just isn’t gonna happen, it’s not possible. I know it’s not what I promised, but, given our less-recent history, it’s better than you deserve.”

Although Negan accepts the house, he ponders whether this was really a Council decision. He asks, “Or is this more of a ‘Carol seizing the reins’ kind of situation?”

With a soft chuckle, Carol gives Negan no answer. Yet, she does give him the freshly caught rabbit.

Look, we know these bonus episodes haven’t been great, but this Sunday’s episode is potentially the highlight of the entire season.

The Walking Dead season 10 finale premieres Sunday, April 4 at 9 p.m. on AMC. You can also stream the episode early now on AMC+.