The Walking Dead: Video Preview of The Walking Dead Season 10, Episode 11

Daryl (Norman Reedus) must prepare the Hilltop for war against Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the Whisperers in the preview for The Walking Dead Season 10 episode 11, “Morning Star.”

Alpha’s daughter, Lydia (Cassady McClincy), returns to Hilltop after after leaving her mother to die (which we know did not happen).

Alpha is taking her hoard of Whisperers and walkers and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) to the communities, including Alexandria.

The Hilltop community, led by Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) and King Ezekiel (Khary Payton), appear to prepare for a fight.

The back half of Season 10 is already off to a fast start, resulting in the death of several characters and a vicious fight between Alpha and Daryl. As well, Beta (Ryan Hurst) has wreaked havoc upon Alexandria when he broke into the community via a tunnel.

