The Walking Dead: Universe Runner, Scott Gimple, Majorly Disappoints Fans on Twitter Today… Fans Fire Back!

Let’s face it. The Walking Dead is on it’s last leg, or crawling without them. Don’t remember that reference? That’s because ten years ago bicycle girl had no legs either. We know! It’s been a really, really, really long time. It’s also been a long time since The Walking Dead was still relevant. In an attempt to keep it relevant, something big was teased for this Sunday’s Talking Dead. Only for Walking Dead Universe Runner, Scott Gimple, to let fans down again. And this time, the fans fired back.

It started with a Tweet announcing a secret guest for this Sunday on Talking Dead.

We’re adding ANOTHER amazing guest to our Sunday lineup! Morgan himself, Lennie James will join Pollyanna McIntosh AKA Jadis, #FearTWD EP Ian Goldberg, #TWDWorldBeyond EP Matt Negrete AND our super secret #TWDU SURPRISE GUEST!!! So keep sending your Q’s using #TalkingDead! pic.twitter.com/NEkBR3oEMl — Talking Dead (@AMCTalkingDead) November 30, 2021

Then, Scott Gimple – who was a long time writer and show runner on The Walking Dead – quickly jumped in to hype it up even more, saying, “This will be BIG.”

This will be BIG. https://t.co/KGYYBAxuPz — Scott M. Gimple (@ScottMGimple) November 30, 2021

And then, fans got all excited about who this guest could be, given that is teased a Walking Dead Universe guest. But don’t worry, Scott Gimple realized he over-hyped it.

THANK YOU for being with us on this journey; everyday alll around the country (& the world!) we endeavor to make stuff to thrill you, to intrigue you, to make you feel — we’re working hard not to let you down. If you dig the TWDU, Sunday’s news will be massive and momentous. 2/2 — Scott M. Gimple (@ScottMGimple) December 1, 2021

Talk about another let down, fans were furious Let’s face it, the comments section for “Why did The Walking Dead‘s ratings tank,” typically points a finger at Gimple’s inability to lead a good story-line, axing off major characters, and then ultimately running the show into the ground. So watch out for these tweets below!

About. It’s about the fact that there’s literally zero communication about these movies. It’s sad how much these rick movies have become a meme at this point and no one even takes this seriously anymore. — The_Better_Dixon (@The_Best_Dixon) December 1, 2021

Look, Caryl is most important to me, but…Their spinoff has been described as creatively and conceptually evolutionary. But I cant see what would be so major about that that they’d be able to announce.

SO…

My fingers are crossed for something Michonne related. — SpangledCyborg (Kelly/#diversability #INFP-T #ADHD (@SpangledCyborg) December 1, 2021

Scott, I just wanna tell you that it’s been 3 years and that there can’t be anything bigger than Rick? Nothing can be bigger than Rick. Disappointed.. — mergo (@yeahmergo) December 1, 2021

Sad to say that the longer it takes for the movie no one will be interested. Take it from someone has watched from the beginning it’s becoming old news that no one cares about anymore. Just bring Andy back for Season 11 and end it there. Give fans what they want. Rick Grimes TWD — ♦Adrienne♦ (@xx_AdrienneG_xx) December 1, 2021

These movies will never be released. Tell us the truth, the script hasn’t even started to be written. You’ve done well to let us know this time that it’s not something about Rick, but again, it’s a huge disrespect to the fans making them look forward to this. — caçador de zumbis (@outrokevinho) December 1, 2021

Just me but you maybe shouldn’t have announced Rick’s movies till you had actually written them. Don’t be like D&D on game of thrones and ruin it all. — Val Campbell (@vacuddlymum) December 1, 2021

a little bit? it blew up a lot. we were hoping for rick grimes related news as it’s been three yrs since you dropped the teaser for the movies. what’s bigger than rick? — ℂ | spider-man: no way home in 14 days (@TWDandThangs99) December 1, 2021

Blew up a little bit? You continuously let the fans of this show down. Many of us are truly loyal fans since day 1. We foolishly fell for World Beyond and what a mistake that was. I don’t think many care if there are movies. One final episode w Rick would solve all the problems. — Diane (@RNDiane1965) December 1, 2021

it’s been like four years just say whether or not the movies are happening and stop stringing everyone along — casey! | fan (@glcnnsrhee) December 1, 2021

Dear fans-

Just assume the Rick movies aren’t happening so you stop getting your hopes up. There have been exactly 0 clues, spoilers, or announcements, etc…on these in 3years. Andy is working. Give up on this need for the films. IF it happens, you will be happily surprised. — Kelly Kearney️‍ (@LilMissAnthropy) December 1, 2021

I’m honestly pissed, Walking dead was amazing peak season 9/10 Mid way through 10 actually, but now season 11 is crappy and FTWD so boring and predictable I could write a better story than that, and TWDBW? Like what I’m pissed I hope the TOTWDU is good. — Sean (@MibrSEAN) December 1, 2021

Will The Walking Dead ever return to it’s peak or will Rick Grimes ever even return? Let us know in the comments below!