The Walking Dead: Universe Runner, Scott Gimple, Majorly Disappoints Fans on Twitter Today… Fans Fire Back!

Let’s face it.  The Walking Dead is on it’s last leg, or crawling without them. Don’t remember that reference? That’s because ten years ago bicycle girl had no legs either.  We know!  It’s been a really, really, really long time. It’s also been a long time since The Walking Dead was still relevant.  In an attempt to keep it relevant, something big was teased for this Sunday’s Talking Dead.  Only for Walking Dead Universe Runner, Scott Gimple, to let fans down again.  And this time, the fans fired back.

It started with a Tweet announcing a secret guest for this Sunday on Talking Dead.

Then, Scott Gimple – who was a long time writer and show runner on The Walking Dead – quickly jumped in to hype it up even more, saying, “This will be BIG.”

And then, fans got all excited about who this guest could be, given that is teased a Walking Dead Universe guest.  But don’t worry, Scott Gimple realized he over-hyped it.

Talk about another let down, fans were furious  Let’s face it, the comments section for “Why did The Walking Dead‘s ratings tank,” typically points a finger at Gimple’s inability to lead a good story-line, axing off major characters, and then ultimately running the show into the ground.  So watch out for these tweets below!

To read more of the tweets, CLICK HERE for the feed.

Will The Walking Dead ever return to it’s peak or will Rick Grimes ever even return? Let us know in the comments below!

