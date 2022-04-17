The Walking Dead: Two Huge Clues that Andrew Lincoln is Returning as Rick Grimes this Season

By the end of year, The Walking Dead will be finished. It’s a little difficult to believe that the show has been on for 11 seasons now. There were times when it looked like the walkers would continue on our televisions forever, but they won’t; the curtain is drawing to a close on cable’s biggest television show ever.

We don’t know the precise release date yet, but we do know there will be just eight more episodes left before the series concludes. Fans are wondering whether or not Rick Grimes will return to finish his story since it all began that day in the hospital nearly 12 years ago.

Rick Grimes awoke from a coma in the midst of an undead apocalypse, horrified to discover that the world had collapsed under its own weight. For nearly a decade, he was the franchise’s most popular figure, until Andrew Lincoln decided to spend more time with his family in England.

Of course, Rick didn’t die; he was airlifted away to an unknown destination. We still don’t know where he is, but AMC will surely not end the series before informing us…right?

Is it possible that Rick Grimes will return to The Walking Dead?

The long and accurate answer is that we don’t know if Rick will return for the last stretch of The Walking Dead. There are indications that Rick will make a return. Look at this preview for the final eight episodes:

At 0:20, Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) inspects Rick’s gun. That might be a hint. Could he realize that Rick is still alive and bring him back into the fold?

When it comes to Daryl, Reedus was seen at an Atlanta-area eatery with Lincoln a few months back, while filming for the last season was still underway in Atlanta.

Maybe he was simply dropping by to see friends…or maybe he was there to film something for the show. Anything is possible, but we’re betting on the latter.

What do you think? Is Rick Grimes returning to The Walking Dead for one last appearance? Let us know in the comments below!

