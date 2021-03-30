The Walking Dead: This Sunday’s Episode of “Here’s Negan” Is Show’s Finest, Plus Footage

Technically, I can’t say anything about this Sunday’s episode of The Walking Dead. However I can say it’s one of the show’s finest episodes… EVER. Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) and Hilarie Burton-Morgan (Lucille) – who are married in real-life – knock this episode out of the park! Based on the one-off comic book of the same title, this is an episode that you don’t want to miss.

This year’s six bonus episodes of The Walking Dead that are technically part of the show’s tenth season come to an end this coming Sunday with special episode “Here’s Negan,” which becomes the true Season 10 finale. It’ll feature flashback elements to the distant past at the start of the apocalypse.

Lucille has been referenced on the AMC series but never actually seen. Lucille died before the zombie apocalypse, and Negan’s trusty baseball bat is of course named after her.

Here’s the official description:

“Carol takes Negan on a journey, hoping to minimize the increasing tension. Negan reflects on the events that led him to this point and comes to a conclusion about his future.”

Now let’s be clear, there’s very little modern-day Walking Dead in this episode. It almost entirely takes place at the start of the zombie apocalypse. But what does take place is a beautiful love story and a story of redemption and forgiveness.

This will be an episode of The Walking Dead that you’ll be talking about forever.

Watch the trailer for “Here’s Negan” below.