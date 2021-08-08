FanFest

The Walking Dead: This 1994 Commercial Starring Melissa McBride Will Give You (and Your Hair) New Life

‘Gather round Walking Dead fans because we’ve got a real treat for you that’s way better than a fresh batch of cookies.

We all know and love Melissa McBride, right? She’s basically a real-life angel sent from above to be a total sweetheart and, tbh, we are not worthy of her elegant soul. 

She also plays Carol on The Walking Dead aka the most badass and ruthless character on the series who has also had some of the best character development on television. 

Well, The Walking Dead’s official Twitter account recently shared a commercial from 1994 starring McBride and it is nothing short of iconic. To quote the Tony-award winning show Wicked – I have been changed for good.

It’s Carol Peletier like you’ve never seen her before and is so great that we have to break it down for you. Let’s go!

The commercial kicks off with McBride donning some luscious curls declaring that she’s always looking for a new look.

Yes, we actually did know this.

So, what did she do for her new ‘do? It’s probably the biggest mystery since Rick was on the hunt for who killed Karen and David.

She then talks about how she got a Nexxus perm at her salon as we are treated to this delightful closeup. 

Truthfully, after seeing this commercial, I would 100% have gotten a perm in 1994…if I hadn’t been three. 

Long story short, don’t look at the flowers – go get a perm that smells like them instead!

The Walking Dead returns to AMC on February 10th at 9/8c!

You can watch the whole commerical below.