The Walking Dead: There’s One Character We’ll NEVER See Again! Even In Spin-Offs! Disappointing for Merle Fans Who Want Michael Rooker Back!

The Walking Dead is full of some memorable characters. Some have been fantastic villains, others have been heroes that we’ve lost along the way. Yet, one character may be loved for being a bit of both and that character is Merle Dixon, played by Michael Rooker. Merle teetered between good guy and bad guy, but was one who was full of character and one-liners. Rooker recently sat down with Comicbook.com to promote Love and Monsters and was asked if he’d return to The Walking Dead Universe.

The Walking Dead is coming to an end with Season 11 of the show. However, two additional spinoffs have been announced, which includes the anthology series, Tales of The Walking Dead. This show will explore other stories in The Walking Dead Universe, which includes stories from its past. Asked if he’d return to the role of Merle Dixon, Rooker replied, “Actually, I’m not interested in doing a one off, you know?” Rooker said, as seen in the video above. “I wouldn’t be interested in that. I’m being honest, I would not.”

Rooker told Comicbook, “I wish them all the luck in the world and I love the story,” Rooker says, “That’s why I wanted to do it in the beginning, you know? But I think Merle had a great send off as well as comparing Merle sendoff with Yondu sendoff. They both had really amazing, I don’t know what we could have done to make it even more, to make it better, you know? And so I’m the kind of actor that sort of, unless it’s obvious that the characters gonna move on, I’m not interested in revisiting, you know? I like to move on with my career. I like to move on with my work and I like to do different things. So, you know, hopefully, hopefully that’ll happen.”

On The Walking Dead, very little information was provided on the back story of Merle Dixon. And, what little back story we learned, we learned the information through Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus). We know that the brothers come from a very difficult, abusive background. As Merle was the older brother, he wasn’t there Daryl like he should have been and Daryl suffered great abuse because of it.

Merle would go on to side with The Governor and go against his brother. Ultimately, Merle would die and come back as a walker, setting up one of the most gut-wrenching scenes in the show’s history where Daryl had to put him down.

What do you think about Rooker not wanting to come back as Merle on The Walking Dead? We think it’s a bit of a bummer but we can certainly appreciate his reasoning. We’ll miss you, Michael Rooker!

