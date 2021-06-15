FanFest

The Walking Dead: The Part Of Daryl Dixon Was Actually Written FOR Norman Reedus! It Was Meant To Be!

It’s hard to imagine The Walking Dead without Daryl Dixon.  And, it’s hard to imagine Daryl Dixon not portrayed by Norman Reedus.  So let’s just get to it…

…No one else was ever even considered to play Daryl Dixon.  The part was written for Reedus. Not a single actor ever came close to playing the crossbow-wielding zombie killer!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *