The Walking Dead: The Name Of Maggie’s Group Has Been Revealed Ahead Of Season 11!

We’re glad to have Maggie back on The Walking Dead, there’s no getting around that! She’s been in the show since the early seasons and her return has certainly been a highlight of the bonus season 10 episodes. Now the name of Maggie’s (Lauren Cohan) group has been revealed!

Maggie has spent the last few years away from Alexandria Georgie (Jayne Atkinson). During that time she met and traveled with the twins Midge and Hilda (Misty and Kim Ormiston) but recently returned to Alexandria where she helped end The Whisperer War.

Things haven’t been all great since Maggie returned though. She’s had to deal with Negan, who also calls Alexandria home. She also learned that the previous community she lived in, The Hilltop, has been burned down.

Maggie didn’t come back alone, though. She had a ton of friends with her! Cole (James Devoti) and the mysterious masked Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari). Gus (David Atkinson), Ainsley (Haley Leary) and Maya (Brianna Butler) too. Unfortunately, those last three were brutally murdered during season 10.

The people who attacked Maggie’s friends call themselves The Reapers, which is only slightly terrifying. It also reminds us of Mass Effect just a little. Maggie’s group, however, is calling themselves The Wardens, which is appropriately heroic.

We know based on what the showrunners have said that The Reapers will return for the final season. We don’t know yet how big their role will be, though. She also promised we WOULD be learning about what happened to Maggie! “She has seen some dark things on the road, and obviously, like when she comes in, she’s with this man in like a metal mask, and who is this fellow, what adventures have they been on? That’s all part of the story going forward, and it’s going to drive one of the major missions that we’ll start to see unfold. It will lead us to meet some other interesting characters that will cross into some of the other major storylines of our series going forward.” Angela Kang said to Deadline some time ago.

Are you glad the name of Maggie’s group has been revealed? Are you looking forward to seeing them engage the reapers? Let us know in the comments!

The final season of The Walking Dead is biting its way onto AMC on August 22. We can’t wait to see how it all ends!