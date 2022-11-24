The Walking Dead: The Biggest Things You Missed During the Series Finale

The Walking Dead‘s series finale not only brought back some characters from the past but also included cameos you may have missed. In particular, the last episode “Rest in Peace” had many thrilling flashbacks and present moments. You can read about that passage here without getting spoiled.

You might’ve missed these unless you were paying close attention, but some cameos in this episode even occur outside of the episode itself! For example, Chandler Riggs (formerly Carl Grimes) showed up on set and got to be a background extra in an Alexandria scene. Also, series producer and director Greg Nicotero played a zombie yet again (you can see him in the image below).

The Walking Dead finale aired on AMC last night, and viewers were surprised by some familiar faces. During the commercial blocks, four ads included zombified versions of deceased characters from the show. These cameo appearances were for Laurie Holden’s Andrea, Dallas Roberts’ Milton, Andrew J. West’s Gareth, and Joe Ando-Hirsh’s Rodney in ads for Deloitte, MNTN, Autodesk, Ring, and DoorDash.

There are a total of five ads you can watch below, two of which feature Andrea (and in the second one, she eats Ryan Reynolds’ brain).