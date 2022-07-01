The Walking Dead Teases Major Character’s Death in New Season Finale Image

The Walking Dead‘s final episodes are going to have a big death. This is according to a teaser picture from filming.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the final episodes of the series. The cast has already finished filming and said goodbye.

However, director of photography Duane Manwiller recently shared a post on his Instagram page that shows a hoard of walkers tearing apart an unseen character.

“Oh SNAP…… it’s not looking too good for some poor soul out there,” he wrote. “Camera operator Pierre O’Halloran frames up a bit of zombie carnage on an upcoming episode.”

Who could it be?

The Walking Dead is coming to an end with its 11th season, but there are plans for more spin-off shows. There will be one for Maggie and Negan, as well as one for Daryl.

The latter’s star Norman Reedus recently teased a bit on what we can expect from his series, telling Leo Edit: “It’ll be me alone, and I’ll be on this mission, and those characters will come back together later on down the road, of course; and other characters that have gone missing, I’ll probably run into.

“But the spinoff will look totally different from [The Walking Dead]. It’ll be completely different. And to be honest, you wouldn’t wanna do this show as a spinoff exactly the same by yourself, it’s terrifying.”

The actress Melissa McBride was originally supposed to star in the show with me, but she has since pulled out.