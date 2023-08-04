The Walking Dead: Strikes Won’t Affect New Series

AMC Networks CEO Kristin Dolan Hopes for Labor Peace, but Says Strikes Won’t Affect The Walking Dead Programming Until 2024

AMC Networks CEO Kristin Dolan expressed hope for a quick resolution to the ongoing strikes by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), but said that the company is well-positioned to weather the strikes until “well into 2024.”

The WGA strike began on May 2, and SAG-AFTRA members walked out on June 10. The strikes have halted production on many television shows and films, but Dolan said that AMC Networks has a “pipeline of finished shows” that will allow it to continue to provide programming to its viewers for the rest of 2023 and into 2024.

“We greatly value the work of our creative partners and hope these disputes can be resolved as quickly and fairly as possible,” Dolan told Deadline. “But in the short term, the reality for AMC Networks is that we have a deep bench of finished content that will allow us to continue to serve our viewers across all of our platforms.”

In addition to its library of finished shows, AMC Networks is also developing a number of new series that are not currently affected by the strikes. These include several spinoffs of the popular series “The Walking Dead,” as well as new series based on the works of Anne Rice and starring Bob Odenkirk.

Dolan said that AMC Networks is “confident” that it will be able to weather the strikes and continue to provide its viewers with high-quality programming. “We have a strong track record of success, and we are committed to providing our viewers with the best possible experience,” she said.

The strikes have had a significant impact on the entertainment industry, but AMC Networks is one of the few companies that seems to be well-positioned to weather the storm. With a deep bench of finished content and a number of new series in development, AMC Networks is likely to continue to be a major player in the television industry even during the strikes.