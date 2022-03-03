The Walking Dead: Steven Yeun’s New Movie is Now Available to Watch on Netflix

Steven Yeun’s newest film is available to watch on Netflix. The former star of The Walking Dead continues to be the biggest star on the rise since departing the show.

The movie, The Humans, a family gathering of three generations of a Pennsylvania family reunites to celebrate Thanksgiving, but this won’t be the joyful reunion one would assume.

The film adaptation of the Tony Award-winning play by director and writer Stephen Karam brings together a star-studded cast.

Along with Steven Yeun, the Humans additionally features Amy Schumer, the star of American Crime Story and Booksmart’s Beanie Feldstein, as well as Richard Jenkins, June Squibb, and Jayne Houdyshell.

Some critics have praised the cast and the horror-tinged atmosphere, which earned the film a score of 93 percent on movie review website Rotten Tomatoes.

“There’s palpable dread throughout this stagey but nevertheless evocative whirlwind of dysfunction,” Empire‘s four-star review reads.

“It’s a gripping, appropriately stifling experience, and the feelings — the fear, the disappointment, the unhappiness — hit home.”

Radio Times also gave it a four-star review, which reads: “The camera turns the rundown surroundings into an unsettling milieu which increasingly resembles the setting for a horror movie.

“It’s a compelling, sometimes satirical affair, which cumulatively builds to an unnerving summation of the discontents of modern city life.”

The Observer, on the other hand, pointed out the flaws of this adaptation, giving the film three stars.

“The Humans struggles to escape its theatrical origins,” it claimed and, despite an excellent cast, “lacks a touch of cinematic flair”.

Now is the time to decide for yourself from the comfort of your own home!

The Humans is streaming on Netflix. The Walking Dead season 11 airs on AMC on Sunday nights. You can catch episodes of The Walking Dead one week early on AMC+.