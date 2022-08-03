‘The Walking Dead’ Star Responds to Rumors He’s Playing a Younger Rick Grimes in New Series

The Walking Dead fans finally got the news they were waiting for years for when AMC and Scott Gimple announced that Andrew Lincoln would be returning to the show in a new limited series. Danai Gurira will also be returning to the show as Michonne.

The shift to a new TV show means that Rick Grimes will be back on our TVs in 2023. Some fans are also convinced that the star-studded spinoff Tales of the Walking Dead will also bring the eldest Grimes survivor back, only in the form of a pre-apocalypse flashback.

But it appears those assumptions won’t match up with reality, at least if the UK actor heading up that episode is to be believed.

Eric Tiede is an actor who has appeared in both the show Moonshot and the show Bridgerton. Recently, he signed on to appear in an episode of the spinoff show Tales.

Some fans of the show started speculating that Tiede’s character name “Nolan” was not real and that he would actually be playing a younger version of Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes.

While it’s not unusual for TWD franchise stars to refute viewers’ speculations and expectations, this was apparently an exception, as Tiede took to Twitter to compliment some fanmade imagery while also putting the kibosh on the Rick rumors.

To the amazing fan who sent this- I love you, but there’s only one Rick Grimes & that’s Andrew Lincoln. So despite the intriguing theory, I am not playing a younger version of Rick in #TalesOfTWD

Sorry to burst the bubble, but hey, maybe he’s got a cousin out there somewhere 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ZOYRzxRlgk — ERIC TIEDE (@ERICTIEDE) July 30, 2022

For what it’s worth, the tone of Eric Tiede’s voice suggests that he is just as grateful and deferential as someone can be while simultaneously crushing the expectations and aspirations of a devoted fan base. That may be a little too dramatic, even though I’m sure it would in certain situations.

The fact that Tiede put out the idea of his character being connected to Rick Grimes by cousin-ish ties in a silver lining way, putting it into the ethers that his figure might be connected to Rick Grimes by relative means, I appreciate. That’s definitely not canonical in any respect, but since there are no trained genealogists on The Walking Dead universe, it’s still conceivable.

After all, in the comic book world, as established in Brian K. Vaughan and Marcos Martin’s Alien one-shot, Rick does have a brother on the other side of the planet.