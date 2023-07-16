‘The Walking Dead’ Spinoffs Ranked in Order from Best to Worst

“The Walking Dead” television show has had a significant impact on popular culture and the television landscape. It revitalized the zombie genre, bringing it to the forefront of mainstream media and captivating audiences with its unique blend of horror, suspense, and character-driven storytelling. The show’s success paved the way for a wave of post-apocalyptic and survival-themed series, demonstrating the appetite for dark and gritty narratives.

“The Walking Dead” also showcased the power of serialized storytelling, as it developed a devoted fan base that eagerly tuned in week after week to witness the characters’ struggles for survival in a world overrun by the undead. Additionally, the show’s ability to explore complex moral dilemmas, human relationships, and the resilience of the human spirit made it more than just a horror series—it became a reflection of our own society and an exploration of what it means to be human in the face of adversity.

Having said all of that, AMC has milked the franchise for everything it has and has release four spinoffs to date. There are also two more spinoffs, “Daryl Dixon” and then “Rick & Michonne” that are on the way. Of course, not all spinoffs live up to fans’ expectations, and the following ranking may or may not surprise you. So get ready, because we’re about to sink our teeth into “The Walking Dead” spinoffs.

1. “Fear the Walking Dead”

“Fear the Walking Dead” deserves the top spot, as it is the first spinoff of “The Walking Dead” and holds a special place in fans’ hearts. The series starts at the beginning of the zombie apocalypse and eventually catches up with the timeline of the original show. Seasons 1 to 3 focus on Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) and her loved ones, while Seasons 4 to 8A center around Morgan Jones (Lennie James) from the main series. Like its predecessor, “Fear the Walking Dead” delves into the lives of dysfunctional characters and explores how the new world shapes them. While the writing may not be flawless in every season, the series introduced some of the most compelling characters in “The Walking Dead” universe, many of whom are diverse—a quality that has always been appreciated by viewers. With its horror, strong performances, and gripping drama, “Fear the Walking Dead” is definitely worth watching.

2. “The Walking Dead: Dead City”

“The Walking Dead: Dead City” may have been an unexpected addition to the franchise, but it surprised skeptics, including myself. The series follows Maggie (Lauren Cohan) as she recruits Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) to assist her in New York, showcasing an intriguing dynamic between the two characters despite their complicated history. The writing is solid, the Walker designs and gore effects are impressive, and the main cast delivers standout performances. As someone who has watched all the episodes, I can assure you that the ending will excite many fans, placing this spinoff high on the list.

3. “The Walking Dead: World Beyond”

“The Walking Dead: World Beyond” doesn’t receive universal acclaim, and while it may not be hated, it has enough issues to land it lower on the ranking. This spinoff focuses on a group of teens living in an isolated community in the Midwest who venture beyond their walls for various reasons. The cast delivers strong performances, and the series offers diversity in terms of characters of color and queer representation. However, pacing and writing problems hinder its potential. Give it a watch, but manage your expectations accordingly.

4. “Tales of the Walking Dead”

“Tales of the Walking Dead” is an anthology series that explores isolated stories involving both new and existing characters from “The Walking Dead” universe. While an anthology format should bring excitement to the franchise, this spinoff fails to engage fans. It introduces concepts like time travel and loops that don’t make sense within the larger universe. Although I haven’t watched the entire series, it seems to remain at the bottom of the list. If the show focused on compelling stories featuring characters we haven’t seen in a while, it could have been more interesting.

In the end, the future of “The Walking Dead” universe remains uncertain. While spinoffs continue to expand the franchise, there will likely come a time when it needs to bid farewell to avoid becoming monotonous. For now, though, fans can still enjoy the ongoing journey through the post-apocalyptic world.