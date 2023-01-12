The Walking Dead: Spinoff Premiere Dates for Fear, Daryl Dixon, Maggie & Negan, Rick & Michonne

AMC is proud to announce that Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira will be returning to The Walking Dead franchise in 2024, allowing viewers to enjoy the show for years to come.

After eight captivating seasons, AMC is announcing the conclusion of their hit show ‘Fear the Walking Dead.’

The cable outlet has announced a lineup of four upcoming installments in the Walking Dead Universe, beginning with the 8th- and last installment according to AMC — season of Fear the Walking Dead on May 14. It will be followed by a June premiere of The Walking Dead: Dead City, starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan, and the Norman Reedus-led The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon later in the year.

After the successful finale of The Walking Dead in November 2022, AMC is set to launch a brand-new series featuring Lincoln and Gurira, who will be reprising their iconic roles as Rick Grimes and Michonne. This highly anticipated series is scheduled for production this year with its debut date targeted for 2024!

“It’s a truly exciting year for The Walking Dead Universe, as we conclude an epic journey on Fear the Walking Dead, which became one of the most successful shows in the history of cable television,” AMC Studios and AMC Networks entertainment president Dan McDermott said in a statement. “And now we are set to bring forth the next iteration of the franchise — two new and anticipated series featuring the beloved characters of Maggie [Cohan], Negan [Morgan] and Daryl. Along with that we begin production on the next chapter in Rick and Michonne’s unforgettable love story, which we look forward to sharing next year. This next phase of our beloved Walking Dead franchise promises to engage and enthrall faithful viewers. Fans new and old will love seeing zombies walking across the Brooklyn Bridge, beneath the Eiffel Tower, inside the Louvre, and at dozens more exotic and iconic locations from around the country and world.”

Fear the Walking Dead’s final season will be divided into two separate parts; the first six episodes are to air in May and June, while the remaining six will be aired at an unspecified date. Scott M. Gimple as executive producer alongside showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, Michael Satrazemis and David Alpert all form part of this phenomenal production team from AMC Studios.

Dead City will follow Maggie and Negan embark on a journey to post-apocalyptic Manhattan, which has been isolated from the mainland. Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek, Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham and Mahina Napoleon are also part of the cast; Gimple is an executive producer as well as showrunner Eli Jormé , along with Cohan Morgan and Brian Bockrath.

Diving into a mysterious new world, Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) will join forces with Clémence Poésy and Adam Nagaitis to unearth the mystery of how—and why—he magicked his way from America to France. Under the masterful guidance of showrunner David Zabel, as well as executive producers Gimple, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang and Bockrath alongside director Daniel Percival’s direction; fans can expect an enthralling story that is sure to keep them on their toes!

In July, Lincoln and Gurira delighted fans with their surprise appearance at Comic-Con. AMC had previously declared that the show would premiere in 2023 yet has since delayed its debut date. This untitled series will follow these two beloved characters as they are thrust into a world filled with conflict between both the living and dead alike. Gimple is taking on production duties while also acting as executive producer alongside Lincoln and Gurira themselves!