The Walking Dead Spin-Off Starring Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira’s Michonne Announced!

Rick and Michonne’s saga will continue on The Walking Dead.

AMC has announced a new spin-off for The Walking Dead that will star Andrew Lincoln‘s Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira‘s Michonne. This series will replace the planned Rick Grimes movie.

The spin-off of The Walking Dead was revealed at the San Diego Comic-Con panel. It will continue the love story of Rick Grimes and Michonne. AMC says the series will have six episodes in 2023, but this might not be the end.

“This series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world,” the official description reads. “Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?”

Rick Grimes was injured in Season 9 of The Walking Dead and was flown away by a helicopter. Michonne left the show after she found out Rick might still be alive. In the next chapter of their stories, we will see what happens to them.

“This has been the most extraordinary journey playing Rick Grimes for the best part of a decade,” Lincoln said. “The friendships I’ve made along the way are deep and lasting, so it’s fitting that I finally get to complete the story with Danai and Scott and the rest of the TWD family. I’m so excited to be returning to the screen as Rick, reuniting with Danai as Michonne, and bringing the fans an epic love story to add to the Walking Dead Universe.”

“Michonne and this TWD family has meant so much to me, and to continue the journey of these beloved characters, alongside Scott and Andy, both creatively and in front of the camera, and bringing The Walking Dead fans something truly special is just glorious. I can’t wait to pick up the katana again,” Gurira said.

Lincoln was set to be the lead in three AMC TV films in 2019. The first film was going to be released in theaters, but a new series is being planned that might explore more of these characters than any single film could do.

This news follows the reveal of the trailer and premiere date of The Walking Dead‘s final episodes. The first full trailer for the anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead was also released.