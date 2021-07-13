The Walking Dead Season 11 Teaser “Threatened” Features The Reapers!

The reapers were scary enough when they were introduced in The Walking Dead season 10c, and now they’re back! Things are getting dicey for our favorite characters as we enter the final season of The Walking Dead! Now, there’s a The Walking Dead Season 11 teaser “Threatened”! The threat is, very obviously, The Reapers.

During the last leg of season 10, Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) were attacked by these creepy goons. It was obvious the series wasn’t done with them, and we’ve known for some time they’re officially coming back. Are they the big bad of the final season? Doubtful, but you never know!

They were attacked and just barely got out with their lives, but they were left with a warning. “Pope marked you” is what’s spoken, referring to Maggie. The newest teaser for The Walking Dead season 11 makes it clear that The Reapers mean business.

What makes this group so fun is we don’t know what’s going to happen with them! Unlike other groups we’ve seen over the last eleven years, these guys have no comic book counterparts! That makes it impossible to tell what the hell is going to happen!

Here’s what Denise Huth said while speaking with The Talking Dead, in regards to The Reapers.

“Maggie doesn’t know what [‘Pope marked you’] means, we don’t know what that means, but it’s really creepy. I think it’s really interesting to see characters like Maggie, and Cole, and Elijah — they’re afraid.” “And for characters as strong and as good as fighters as they are, for them to be afraid, this is a whole other level of what they’re going to be up against.”

When you really consider the implication behind those words, The Reapers suddenly seem way more dangerous. We have to wonder if our heroes will be able to save Alexandria from them at all. Will they be forced to leave their beloved community behind once and for all?

Did you enjoy The Walking Dead season 11 teaser “Threatened”? We thought it was pretty sick! The Walking Dead is back on August 22, 2021 on AMC! Get ready for the final season!