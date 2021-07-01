The Walking Dead Season 11 Teaser! The End Begins This August On AMC!

The Walking Dead is quickly approaching, and the eleventh and final season is set to start this August. This will be the beginning of the end and the newest Walking Dead season 11 teaser tells us as much. The end begins this August on AMC.

News for the final season of The Walking Dead has been slowly trickling out, and zombie fans are lapping it up. They’re desperate for any bit of news they can find. So far, though, things aren’t looking good for our favorite characters.

For starters, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) still isn’t back. Which is a serious freaking problem. I suppose we’ll have to let it slide since there’s no confirmation of Andrew Lincoln returning for the final season yet.. Seriously, we’ll be happy even if he shows up only for a cameo! Or in the final episode to set up his movies! Just… please!

We also know Alexandra is essentially on the brink of collapse. Things aren’t looking good for the community since the end of the Whisperer War. Alexandria took some serious blows and we’re not sure that it will actually recover. We hope so, though!

Finally, we know the group that is hunting Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and her new friends are going to be a problem heading into this final season. They’re called The Reapers, and it looks like they’re going to be antagonizing our heroes. They obviously have a problem with Maggie and her group.

Finally, speaking of Maggie, she’s going to have to deal with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). Or Negan is going to have to deal with her. Things are sure to get intense since we already know circumstances are going to force them to work together.

Which plotline are you most excited for? Did you enjoy The Walking Dead season 11 teaser? Let us know in the comments!