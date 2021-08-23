The Walking Dead is officially back, and it started with a bang! Unlike some of the seasons that have had a slow start, this one comes in with Lucille swinging. Not literally, of course. We all know what happened to that bat. Still, the season 11 premiere cliffhanger was insane! Did any of you guys see it coming? We sure didn’t!

From this point on the article will contain spoilers for The Walking Dead season 11 episode 1 “Acheron Part I”. This is your warning to back off if you haven’t seen it quite yet. After all, we’d hate to be the reason the surprise is ruined for you!

Not only did the episode open with a tense mission to secure supplies, it just got crazier from there. A group heads out of Alexandria in order to secure more food and such, with Maggie leading the team. Unfortunately she, and the others, still seem to have it out for Negan.

Partway through the episode, Negan has enough. After a brief confrontation, the group is forced to get its butt in gear as they’re attacked by several walkers. It’s during the escape that the episode ends, and fans were left SHOCKED.

See, everyone escapes on top of an old subway train. Near the end of the escape, the only two left to get away are Negan and Maggie. Negan makes his way to the top and Maggie is left climbing up after him.

Things take a dark turn as Maggie is unable to climb up herself. She asks Negan for help as Walkers grab at her to bring her down and devour her. Negan looks down, and has every opportunity to help her. Negan, who has been trying to redeem himself for some time, could have saved Maggie’s life.

He doesn’t.

Instead, Negan leaves Maggie and she falls into the herd of walkers, leaving her fate unknown for now.

As we said, The Walking Dead season 11 premiere cliffhanger was insane. I don’t even know if I can wait until next week to find out what happens! The trailer makes it obvious Negan will probably not be telling people the truth about what happened.

Now is Maggie dead? I really doubt it, but when she comes back… boy is she going to be pissed.

What did you guys think of The Walking Dead season 11 premiere? Let us know in the comments!

The Walking Dead airs on Sundays on AMC.