The Walking Dead Season 11 Had Its First Death! Say Goodbye To [SPOILER]!

The Walking Dead returned for its second episode of the season, and boy oh boy, was it something. It dealt directly with the fallout from last week’s cliffhanger and more. Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) were at the front and center, but this time it’s Maggie who might have made the wrong decision. For now, though, it was time to say goodbye to a certain character and he went out in a… not very un way, let’s say. The Walking Dead season 11 had its first death!

From this point on we’ll be discussing event in The Walking Dead season 11 episode 2. If you haven’t seen it yet and want to avoid any spoilers, you may want to turn back I think! I’d hate to ruin this week’s episode for you! So this is it, your last chance!

So, this episode of The Walking Dead was brutal for a number of reasons. Not only did we have to see the aftermath of what happened with Negan and Maggie, but we also lost a character who, arguably, shouldn’t have been lost.

Gage was just a kid and Maggie had no qualms about getting rid of him. She didn’t do this out of some kind of revenge or any sort of ill will towards him. She did what she felt was right for the group, but that doesn’t change the fact that it was brutal.

Gage ran away in the previous episode, but he came back. He tried to get into the train to join the others, as the walkers limped in behind him. He begged to be let in but Maggie wasn’t having it, deciding to leave him to his horrible fate.

Gage wasn’t about to let himself be consumed by walkers. So after calling Maggie a liar he proceeded to stab himself repeatedly, before being ripped apart by the walkers. For the record, he popped up later on as a Walker.

That’s how The Walking Dead season 11 had its first death!

The real question is do you guys think Maggie was right for leaving Gage to die? Let us know in the comments!

